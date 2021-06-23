Current vacancies

Project Support Officer

Adelaide – Level 1, 107 Sir Donald Bradman Drive, Hilton SA 5033

Salary $73,548 per annum (adjusted to hours worked)

0.8 to 1.0 FTE Fixed Term Contract Position (60.8 hours – 76 hours per fortnight until 30th June 2023)

Emerging Minds is dedicated to advancing the mental health and emotional wellbeing of infants, children, adolescents and their families in Australia. Emerging Minds develops mental health policy, services, interventions, training, programs and resources in response to the needs of professionals, children and their families.

Emerging Minds partners with family members including national and international organisations to implement evidence based practice into the Australian context.

Emerging Minds strives to build and nurture a culture where inclusiveness is a reflex, not an initiative. Different ideas, perspectives and backgrounds create a stronger and more creative work environment.

Reporting to the Manager, Projects & Performance, the Project Support Officer is responsible for the provision of efficient and effective project support services, including the management of discrete project components and contributing to the provision of administrative support to the Emerging Minds team. The incumbent will support the implementation of project management processes, financial processing, maintenance of data bases, and project administration services. The incumbent will also oversee elements of the program by coordinating meetings, preparing minutes and responding to enquiries from stakeholders. In addition, the incumbent is responsible for following up on tasks to ensure actions are being dealt with in a timely manner.

To be successful in this position you will have:

Experience in project coordination with proven success in providing project support under limited supervision.

Experience in desktop research, data management and analysis.

Proven experience in project practices and procedures.

Demonstrated experience in drafting a range of documents such as promotional publications, reports, agendas, minutes and correspondence.

Demonstrated ability to use the Microsoft Office suite of software (Word, Excel, PowerPoint, and Outlook).

Experience in using CRM Data Management Software (i.e. Zoho).

The ability to develop and implement effective document and resource management systems.

Demonstrated high level organisational and time management skills.

Superior communication skills that allow you to work positively and effectively in a team environment of complexity and change.

Special conditions:

This position may require intra/interstate travel which may necessitate overnight absences (subject to COVID-19 restrictions and Government health advice).

It is a condition of employment that the employee is fully vaccinated (as determined by the employer) against COVID-19 to the satisfaction of the employer and provides the employer with evidence it considers satisfactory. These are both inherent requirements of the employee’s position. Being fully vaccinated includes booster injections.

A current National Police Certificate and Working with Children Check are required.

This is a fixed term contract position until 30 June 2023, with the possibility of a further contract extension.

This position is subject to a 6-month probationary period.

Employee benefits

What does Emerging Minds offer:

The ability to contribute to national strategies to improve the wellbeing of infants, children and families.

A modern, friendly work environment.

Access to our Employee Assistance Provider.

Generous Superannuation (additional 3% employer contribution).

Salary and Entertainment Packaging.

Flexible and balanced working from home arrangements.

HOW TO APPLY

Enquiries and further details can be obtained from Claire Cahalan, Manager, Projects & Performance on 0413 402 684, or [email protected].

Please provide a cover letter to Julie Block, Manager, Human Resources outlining your skills and experience together with your resume and the name and email contact details of 3 referees and send to [email protected] using the subject line: Project Support Officer application. Only applications sent to this address will be accepted.

Download the position description here.

Applications close Sunday, 24th July 2022 at 4.00pm. Applications received after the closing date and time will not be accepted. Please note, only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

Emerging Minds are committed to building a diverse workforce and strongly encourage Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Peoples or people from Culturally and Linguistically Diverse backgrounds to apply.